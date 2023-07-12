PROS Holdings, Inc. Announces Date of Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Release, Conference Call, and Webcast

9 hours ago
PROS® (NYSE: PRO), a leading provider of AI-powered SaaS pricing, CPQ, revenue management, and digital offer marketing solutions, will release its financial results for the second quarter 2023 ended June 30, 2023 after the U.S. financial markets close on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

PROS Holdings, Inc. will host a conference call on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 4:45 p.m. ET to discuss the company’s financial results and business outlook. To access this call, dial 1-877-407-9039 (toll-free) or 1-201-689-8470.

The live and archived webcasts of this call can be accessed under the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.pros.com. A telephone replay will be available until Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 11:59 PM ET at 1-844-512-2921 (toll-free) or 1-412-317-6671 using the pass code 13739818.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) is a leading provider of AI-powered SaaS pricing, CPQ, revenue management, and digital offer marketing solutions. Its vision is to optimize every shopping and selling experience. With over 30 years of industry expertise and a proven track record of success, PROS helps B2B and B2C companies across the globe, in a variety of industries, including airlines, manufacturing, distribution, and services, drive profitable growth. The PROS Platform leverages AI to provide real-time predictive insights that enable businesses to drive revenue and margin improvements. To learn more about PROS and our innovative SaaS solutions, please visit our website at www.pros.com.

