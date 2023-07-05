SpartanNash and Flashfood Successfully Divert One Million Pounds of Food Waste

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 5, 2023

ESG initiative provides deep discounts for grocery shoppers while diverting food from landfills

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) recently achieved a significant milestone in its collaboration with technology company Flashfood. In its first three years, the Company and the app-based marketplace have successfully diverted an impressive one million pounds of food waste and saved families $1.9 million on their groceries.

Reducing food waste and providing affordable access to nutrition are key elements of SpartanNash's environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy, which aims to promote healthy lives and well-being for all.

"At SpartanNash, we're focused on innovative ways to meet shopper needs," said SpartanNash Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Amy McClellan. "This solution has made a tremendous difference in preventing food waste while helping families save on imperfect produce and other products that might otherwise end up in landfills."

SpartanNash introduced Flashfood, an app empowering shoppers to buy discounted grocery items nearing their best-by date, in Michigan and Indiana through a pilot program with Family Fare and Martin's Super Markets in 2020. The partnership expanded last year with the addition of 44 Family Fare and VG's Grocery stores in Iowa, Michigan and Nebraska. Shoppers make purchases of fresh and center store items directly in the app and then pick up their order from the designated "Flashfood Zone" within participating stores.

"Partnerships with mission-aligned grocers like SpartanNash play a vital role in addressing the connected problems of food waste and food insecurity," said Flashfood Head of Impact Brody Slacer. "We sincerely appreciate the Company's early commitment to our alliance and the hard work of their team members that have made it all possible."

About SpartanNash
SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,500 and growing. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 144 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit spartannash.com.

About Flashfood
Flashfood is a technology company working to eliminate retail food waste by connecting consumers with discounted food nearing its best-by date. The app-based marketplace is helping families across America access nutritious food at affordable prices, while reducing the volume of food retailers send to landfills. Flashfood is a remote-first company currently partnered with nearly 2,000 stores across North America. For more information, please visit flashfood.com.

