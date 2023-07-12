John Marshall Bank (“JMB” or the “Bank”), subsidiary of John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: JMSB), is proud to announce the recent hire of Heather Burke as Vice President, Commercial Lender in the Northern Virginia Market. A seasoned market leader, Ms. Burke brings over 26 years of banking experience to her role, in which she will develop new business opportunities and commercial and industrial loans throughout the region.

Ms. Burke most recently served as a Vice President, Commercial Relationship Manager at Sandy Spring Bank. She brings significant commercial lending skills, including commercial real estate, term loans, SBA loans, and working capital lines of credit to the Bank and the businesses it serves.

“Heather’s expertise in cultivating new business relationships and her customer-centric philosophy makes her an ideal addition to the JMB Commercial Lending team,” stated Jason McDonough, EVP, Chief Lending Officer, “her background in business and nonprofit lending along with her community banking experience makes her well positioned to grow our presence in her market. Heather’s addition to JMB furthers the continual mission of the Bank to bring on established and experienced leaders to serve our local communities and businesses.”

Ms. Burke received a Major in Business Administration from Strayer University in Manassas, Virginia. Active in her community, Ms. Burke is a member of the Central Fairfax and Prince William County Chambers of Commerce. She is also a volunteer counselor for the Mason Enterprise Center, which assists small business owners in developing business plans.

About John Marshall Bancorp, Inc.:

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank. John Marshall Bank is a $2.35 billion bank headquartered in Reston, Virginia with eight full-service branches located in Alexandria, Arlington, Loudoun, Prince William, Reston, and Tysons, Virginia, as well as Rockville, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. with one loan production office in Arlington, Virginia. The Bank is dedicated to providing exceptional value, personalized service and convenience to local businesses and professionals in the Washington D.C. Metro area. JMB offers a comprehensive line of sophisticated banking products and services that rival those of the largest banks along with experienced staff to help achieve customers’ financial goals. Dedicated Relationship Managers serve as direct points-of-contact, providing subject matter expertise in a variety of niche industries including Charter and Private Schools, Government Contractors, Health Services, Nonprofits and Associations, Professional Services, Property Management Companies, and Title Companies. Learn more at www.johnmarshallbank.com.

