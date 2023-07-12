John Marshall Bank Hires Heather Burke as Vice President, Commercial Lender in the Fairfax Market

Author's Avatar
8 hours ago
Article's Main Image

John Marshall Bank (“JMB” or the “Bank”), subsidiary of John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: JMSB), is proud to announce the recent hire of Heather Burke as Vice President, Commercial Lender in the Northern Virginia Market. A seasoned market leader, Ms. Burke brings over 26 years of banking experience to her role, in which she will develop new business opportunities and commercial and industrial loans throughout the region.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230705139020/en/

Heather-Burke-Med.jpg

Heather Burke - Vice President, Commercial Lender, Fairfax Market (Photo: Business Wire)

Ms. Burke most recently served as a Vice President, Commercial Relationship Manager at Sandy Spring Bank. She brings significant commercial lending skills, including commercial real estate, term loans, SBA loans, and working capital lines of credit to the Bank and the businesses it serves.

“Heather’s expertise in cultivating new business relationships and her customer-centric philosophy makes her an ideal addition to the JMB Commercial Lending team,” stated Jason McDonough, EVP, Chief Lending Officer, “her background in business and nonprofit lending along with her community banking experience makes her well positioned to grow our presence in her market. Heather’s addition to JMB furthers the continual mission of the Bank to bring on established and experienced leaders to serve our local communities and businesses.”

Ms. Burke received a Major in Business Administration from Strayer University in Manassas, Virginia. Active in her community, Ms. Burke is a member of the Central Fairfax and Prince William County Chambers of Commerce. She is also a volunteer counselor for the Mason Enterprise Center, which assists small business owners in developing business plans.

About John Marshall Bancorp, Inc.:

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank. John Marshall Bank is a $2.35 billion bank headquartered in Reston, Virginia with eight full-service branches located in Alexandria, Arlington, Loudoun, Prince William, Reston, and Tysons, Virginia, as well as Rockville, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. with one loan production office in Arlington, Virginia. The Bank is dedicated to providing exceptional value, personalized service and convenience to local businesses and professionals in the Washington D.C. Metro area. JMB offers a comprehensive line of sophisticated banking products and services that rival those of the largest banks along with experienced staff to help achieve customers’ financial goals. Dedicated Relationship Managers serve as direct points-of-contact, providing subject matter expertise in a variety of niche industries including Charter and Private Schools, Government Contractors, Health Services, Nonprofits and Associations, Professional Services, Property Management Companies, and Title Companies. Learn more at www.johnmarshallbank.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230705139020r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230705139020/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.