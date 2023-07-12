D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS), a leader in commercial quantum computing systems, software and services, today announced it has regained compliance with the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), meeting its continued listing standard for minimum share price.

On July 3, 2023, the NYSE provided D-Wave with a notification letter of recompliance based on (1) the Company’s share price being at least $1.00 on June 30, 2023, and (2) a calculation of the Company’s average closing price for the 30 trading days ended June 30, 2023, which reflected an average closing price above the NYSE’s $1.00 minimum requirement.

D-Wave will continue to be traded on the NYSE, subject to its continued compliance with all applicable listing standards.

About D-Wave Quantum Inc.

D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services, and is the world’s first commercial supplier of quantum computers—and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. Our mission is to unlock the power of quantum computing today to benefit business and society. We do this by delivering customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. D-Wave’s technology is being used by some of the world’s most advanced organizations, including Volkswagen, Mastercard, Deloitte, Davidson Technologies, ArcelorMittal, Siemens Healthineers, Unisys, NEC Corporation, Pattison Food Group Ltd., DENSO, Lockheed Martin, Forschungszentrum Jülich, University of Southern California, and Los Alamos National Laboratory.

Forward-Looking Statements

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230705223281/en/