CIBC Innovation Banking Bolsters North American Team

8 hours ago
CIBC Innovation Banking is pleased to announce that its North American team is growing, with team members joining in New York and San Francisco.

Ben Shephard joins as an Executive Director and will be based in CIBC’s Innovation Banking office in New York. Mr. Shephard brings to the role nearly two decades of experience in the financial services industry, most recently working for a U.S. financial institution’s commercial banking team with a focus on the software sector and providing venture debt facilities.

Sean Thompson joins as Managing Director and Market Lead in CIBC Innovation Banking’s Menlo Park office. Mr. Thompson brings 15 years of experience in the financial services industry to the role. He most recently worked for a U.S. financial institution’s sales origination team, managing business development activity across Northern California and New York markets.

CIBC Innovation Banking’s Paul Gibson will be expanding his responsibilities as Managing Director and Region Head. He’ll oversee the team’s Southeastern and New York regions in the U.S.

“We are delighted to have Ben and Sean join our growing team,” said Paul McKinlay, VP & Head of U.S. Origination, CIBC Innovation Banking. “We’re continuing to bolster our team with top talent in key markets. Ben and Sean’s combined experience and know-how will be pivotal as we look to help fuel the next wave of software and tech companies.”

Mr. Shephard and Mr. Thompson will be focused on the software and tech sectors in their respective markets while helping build the CIBC Innovation Banking brand in New York and San Francisco.

CIBC Innovation Banking has 14 offices across the U.S., helping support the growth ambitions of hundreds of start-ups by delivering its expertise in growth capital, advisory, and cash management.

About CIBC Innovation Banking

CIBC Innovation Banking is a business unit of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and delivers strategic advice, cash management and funding to innovation companies across North America, the UK, and select European countries at each stage of their business cycle, from start up to IPO and beyond. With offices in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Durham, London, Menlo Park, Montreal, New York, Reston, Seattle, Toronto and Vancouver, the team has extensive experience and a strong, collaborative approach that extends across CIBC’s commercial banking, private banking, wealth management and capital markets businesses.

