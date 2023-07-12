St. Louis-based Commercial Industrial Finance, Inc. (“CIF”) became Republic Bank Finance effective July 1, 2023, coinciding with the final merger of the two companies. CIF was acquired by Republic Bank & Trust Company (“Republic Bank” or the “Bank”) and its parent company Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: RBCAA) (“Republic”), on March 15, 2023, as part of the acquisition of CIF’s former parent company, CBank.

Commercial Industrial Finance (CIF) has been rebranded Republic Bank Finance

Republic Bank Finance is now a division of Republic Bank & Trust Company and will build on CIF’s history as a direct provider of equipment finance and leasing solutions to companies of all sizes and in various industries nationwide.

Services offered by Republic Bank Finance include customized vendor solutions for manufacturers and dealers for acquisition of equipment by their customers; consulting with manufacturers and dealers to develop new solutions and service to increase sales profitably; and specialty services in energy, manufacturing, healthcare and transportation industries.

Scott Hawkins will serve as President of Republic Bank Finance, continuing his leadership of the St. Louis-based division.

“When you combine the 30 years of experience that Scott and his team of veteran finance professionals bring with Republic Bank’s more than 40 years of providing exceptional financial customer service, you create a truly powerful resource for companies seeking sustainable growth,” said Andy Powell, Republic Bank Chief Lending Officer.

At the time of the merger all CIF employees became Republic Bank Finance employees.

“This merger expands our capital and resources allowing us to better serve current and future customers,” said Scott Hawkins. “Republic Bank’s culture is completely aligned with our focus on exceptional customer service and creating new opportunities for our customers and employees to grow.”

Scott Hawkins will be part of Republic’s multi-faceted commercial and corporate lending programs, reporting to Powell.

About Republic Bank

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) is the parent company of Republic Bank & Trust Company (the “Bank”). The Bank currently has 45 banking centers in communities in four metropolitan statistical areas (“MSAs”) across five states: 22 banking centers located in the Louisville MSA in Louisville, Prospect, Shelbyville, and Shepherdsville in Kentucky, and Floyds Knobs, Jeffersonville, and New Albany in Indiana; six centers in the Lexington MSA in Georgetown and Lexington in Kentucky; eight banking centers in the Cincinnati MSA in Kenwood, Norwood and West Chester in Ohio, and Bellevue, Covington, Crestview Hills, and Florence in Kentucky; seven centers in the Tampa MSA in Largo, New Port Richey, St. Petersburg, Seminole, Tampa, and Temple Terrace in Florida; and two banking centers in the Nashville MSA in Cool Springs and Green Hills, Tennessee. In addition, the Bank has one loan production office located in St. Louis, Missouri. The Bank offers internet banking at www.republicbank.com. The Company has approximately $6.1 billion in assets and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. The Company’s Class A Common Stock is listed under the symbol “RBCAA” on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.

