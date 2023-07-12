Dear Shareholder

Most major global stock and bond indexes produced positive returns during the first half of your fund’s fiscal year, the six-month period ended April 30, 2023, as inflation, though still high, moderated and central bank rate hikes appeared to be nearing an end. The rebound in most sectors from the steep losses incurred earlier in 2022 was also aided by some better-than-expected economic news, although concerns about a possible recession lingered throughout the period.

For the six-month period, growth stocks were buoyed by falling interest rates and outperformed value shares. European equities outperformed stocks in most other regions, and emerging markets stocks were boosted by strong gains in Asia, which were supported by China’s decision at the end of 2022 to lift most of its pandemic-related restrictions. Returns to U.S. investors in international stocks were enhanced by a sharp decline in the U.S. dollar versus other major currencies.

Within the S&P 500 Index, the communication services and information technology sectors had, by far, the strongest returns. On the other hand, the energy sector finished in negative territory and was the weakest segment amid falling oil prices and concerns about weaker global demand for crude.

Cheaper oil also contributed to slowing inflation during the period, although it remained well above the Federal Reserve’s long-term 2% target. March’s consumer price index data (the latest available in our reporting period) showed a headline inflation rate of 5.0% on a 12-month basis, the lowest level since May 2021 and the ninth consecutive month in which the annual inflation rate decreased.

In response to the still-high inflation readings, the Fed raised its short-term lending benchmark rate from around 3.00% in October 2022 to a target range of 4.75% to 5.00% by the end of the period, the highest since 2007. Fed officials implemented an additional 25-basis-point increase in early May just after our reporting period ended but suggested that they might be ready to pause additional rate hikes as they wait to see how the economy is progressing.

While shorter-maturity U.S. Treasury yields increased during the period in response to the Fed rate hikes, intermediate- and longer-term yields declined as investors predicted that the central bank would eventually have to cut rates sooner than it had planned as a result of a slowing economy, and this decrease in yields led to generally strong performance across the fixed income market.

As we look ahead, prominent bank failures in the U.S. and Europe in March and April have complicated an already uncertain market backdrop. U.S. corporate earnings in the first quarter appeared to be headed for a second straight quarterly decline, and manufacturing is slowing, although the jobs market has so far been resilient. We believe this environment makes skilled active management a critical tool for identifying risks and opportunities, and our investment teams will continue to use fundamental research to identify securities that can add value to your portfolio over the long term.

You may notice that this report no longer contains the commentary on your fund’s performance and positioning that we previously included in the semiannual shareholder letters. The Securities and Exchange Commission adopted new rules in January that will require fund reports to transition to a new format known as a Tailored Shareholder Report. This change will require a much more concise summary of performance rather than the level of detail we have provided historically while also aiming to be more visually engaging. As we prepare to make changes to the annual reports to meet the new report regulatory requirements by mid-2024, we felt the time was right to discontinue the optional six-month semiannual fund letter to focus on the other changes to come.

While the six-month fund letter will no longer be produced, you may continue to access current fund information as well as insights and perspectives from our investment team on our personal investing website.

Thank you for your continued confidence in T. Rowe Price.

Sincerely,

Robert Sharps

CEO and President