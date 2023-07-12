LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2023 / Eco Allies®, a StereoVision subsidiary, announced today that Eco Allies, Inc. and Biochar Now, LLC have expanded their J/V's terms. A second plant in Mexico is added, and an increase in the number of kilns for each plant to be built goes from 120 to 180, or 360 kilns in total.

"We want to thank Biochar Now CEO and Eco Allies Board of Directors member, James Gaspard, for allowing us to share in his and his company's great success," said Eco Allies and StereoVision CEO, Jack Honour. "With the recent exponential growth in the biochar industry, this expanded agreement bodes well for both StereoVision's and Eco Allies' shareholders."

Stereo Vision Entertainment, Inc. https://stereovision.com is a publicly-traded Nevada company (OTC PINK:SVSN), utilizing its award-winning team of industry professionals in the areas of (1) Ecological Restoration and Preservation through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Climate Cure Capital™ Corporation https://climatecurecapital.com/ and the StereoVision founded Nevada Benefit corporation, Eco Allies, Inc. https://www.ecoallies.biz with its special SuperGreenTrees™ http://www.stereovision.com/pdf/EA-CC-SuperGreenTree-Overview.pdf and 2) creating, producing, and distributing family friendly content with its wholly owned 9-time Emmy-Award winning Hollywood production company, REZN8. http://rezn8.com/

Safe Harbor Statement: Except for historical information certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any statements in this release.

