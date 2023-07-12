Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida to Announce Second Quarter Earnings Results July 27, 2023

STUART, Fla., July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida ( SBCF), a bank holding company whose operating entity is Seacoast Bank, today announced it will release second quarter 2023 results on July 27th, after the market closes. Upon release, investors may access a copy of Seacoast’s earnings results at the company’s website www.SeacoastBanking.com on the home page by selecting “Press Releases” under the heading “News/Events.”

Seacoast will host a conference call July 28th at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the second quarter 2023 earnings results and business trends. Investors may call in (toll-free) by dialing (800) 736-4594. Charts will be used during the conference call and may be accessed at Seacoast’s website at www.SeacoastBanking.com by selecting “Presentations” under the heading “News/Events.” Additionally, a recording of the call will be made available to individuals shortly after the conference call and can be accessed via a link at www.SeacoastBanking.com under the heading “Corporate Information.” The recording will be available for one year.

About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida ( SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida with approximately $15.3 billion in assets and $12.3 billion in deposits as of March 31, 2023. Seacoast provides integrated financial services including commercial and consumer banking, wealth management, and mortgage services to customers at over 80 full-service branches across Florida, and through advanced mobile and online banking solutions. Seacoast National Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary bank of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida. For more information about the Seacoast, visit www.SeacoastBanking.com.

Tracey Dexter
Chief Financial Officer
Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida
(772) 403-0461

