Moelis & Company (NYSE: MC), a leading global independent investment bank, will release its second quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th, 2023.

Ken Moelis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Joe Simon, Chief Financial Officer, will also host a related conference call at 5:00pm ET on the same day (July 26, 2023) to review the financial results. Following the review, there will be a question and answer session.

Investors and analysts may participate in the live conference call by dialing +1 (888) 300 4150 (domestic) or +1 (646) 970 1530 (international) and using access code 8014191. Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference call begins. The conference call will also be accessible as a listen-only audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of the Moelis & Company website at www.moelis.com.

For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the call will be available for one month via telephone starting approximately one hour after the live call ends. The replay can be accessed at +1 800 770 2030 (domestic) or +1 647 362 9199 (international); the conference number is 8014191.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company (“Moelis”) is a leading global independent investment bank that provides innovative strategic advice and solutions to a diverse client base, including corporations, governments and financial sponsors. The Firm assists its clients in achieving their strategic goals by offering comprehensive integrated financial advisory services across all major industry sectors. Moelis’s experienced professionals advise clients on their most critical decisions, including mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The Firm serves its clients from 23 locations in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. For further information, please visit: www.moelis.com or follow us on Twitter @Moelis.

