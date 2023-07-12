Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Results on August 2, 2023

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Robinhood Markets, Inc. ( HOOD) announced that it will release its second quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 after market close. An earnings conference call will be held at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET on the same day. A live webcast of the call and supporting materials will be available at investors.robinhood.com. Following the call, a replay and transcript will also be available on the same website.

Robinhood shareholders can submit and upvote questions to management using the Q&A platform developed by Say Technologies ahead of Robinhood’s second quarter 2023 earnings call. Shareholders can visit https://app.saytechnologies.com/robinhood-markets-2023-q2 to submit questions. The Q&A platform will be open for question submission starting July 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET. Shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions until August 1, 2023 at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET. Management will address a selection of the most upvoted questions relating to Robinhood’s business and financial results on the earnings call. Shareholders can email [email protected] for any support inquiries.

About Robinhood

Robinhood Markets is on a mission to democratize finance for all. With Robinhood, people can invest with no account minimums through Robinhood Financial LLC, buy and sell crypto through Robinhood Crypto, LLC, spend, save, and earn rewards through Robinhood Money, LLC, and learn about investing through easy-to-understand educational content.

Robinhood uses the “Overview” tab of its Investor Relations website (accessible at investors.robinhood.com/overview) and its Newsroom (accessible at newsroom.aboutrobinhood.com), as means of disclosing information to the public for purposes of the SEC’s Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg. FD). Investors should routinely monitor those web pages, in addition to Robinhood’s press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts, as information posted on them could be deemed to be material information.

"Robinhood" and the Robinhood feather logo are registered trademarks of Robinhood Markets, Inc.

Contacts

Media

[email protected]

Investor Relations

[email protected]


