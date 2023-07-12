GrafTech International Ltd. ( NYSE:EAF, Financial) (the “Company” or “GrafTech”), a leading manufacturer of high-quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel, today announced the publication of its 2022 Sustainability Report, highlighting the Company’s environmental, social, and governance efforts and initiatives.

“We are pleased to present GrafTech’s 2022 Sustainability Report and are proud of our progress and ongoing contributions towards the sustainability of steel,” said Marcel Kessler, Chief Executive Officer and President. “We remain fully committed to advancing our sustainability efforts across our global organization and believe that this work supports our industry-leading position and competitive advantage, optimally positioning GrafTech for long-term growth and benefits for all stakeholders.”

GrafTech’s digital 2022 Sustainability Report is available on our website at www.graftech.com/sustainability. We welcome feedback on our Sustainability Report at [email protected].

About GrafTech

GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high-quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The Company has a competitive portfolio of low-cost, ultra-high power graphite electrode manufacturing facilities, including three of the highest capacity facilities in the world. We are the only large-scale graphite electrode producer that is substantially vertically integrated into petroleum needle coke, our key raw material for graphite electrode manufacturing. This unique position provides us with competitive advantages in product quality and cost.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, financial projections, plans, and objectives of management for future operations, and future economic performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding future estimated revenues and volumes derived from our take-or-pay agreements with initial terms of three-to-five years, future pricing of short-term agreements and spot sales, anticipated levels of capital expenditures, operational goals and emissions reductions and related plans, and guidance relating to earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking words such as “will," “may," “plan," “estimate," “project," “believe," “anticipate," “expect," “foresee," “intend," “should," “would," “could," “target," “goal," “continue to," “positioned to," “are confident," or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon our historical performance and on our current plans, estimates and expectations considering information currently available to us. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by us that the future plans, estimates, or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. Our expectations and targets are not predictions of actual performance and historically our performance has deviated, often significantly, from our expectations and targets. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business, prospects, growth strategy, and liquidity. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements, including those factors described in the “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and “Risk Factors" sections in reports and statements filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

