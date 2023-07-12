AOI Adds Al Johnson as Senior Director of Business Development in Broadband Access

SUGAR LAND, Texas, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. ( AAOI), a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the cable broadband, internet datacenter, telecom and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets, today announced the addition of Al Johnson as Senior Director of Business Development.

AOI adds another industry veteran to its newly formed Broadband Access division. Today the company announced Al Johnson as Senior Director of Business Development, focused on partner and customer acquisition for AOI’s Quantum Bandwidth line of broadband access products.

“Al brings over 30 years of experience working with service providers around the world and longstanding relationships in the cable industry,” commented Todd McCrum, AOI’s SVP and GM of Broadband Access. “His knowledge of technology, architectures and evolving industry standards for HFC and DOCSIS will make him an essential part of our leadership team.”

Before joining AOI, Al held key roles in business development at various companies to tier-one content service providers including Charter Communications. Additionally, he also developed customers for Casa Systems’ products, including the Company’s DOCSIS, Mobile Core, and RAN solutions. Al’s efforts were instrumental in customer adoption of new strategic technologies within the cable industry, especially in video and QAM processing, where he worked with companies including BroadLogic Network Technologies (later acquired by Broadcom) and WIFI semiconductor solutions in conjunction with Celeno Ltd. (later acquired by Renasas Electronics Corporation).

“AOI has been designing and manufacturing the quality products behind some of this industry’s leading brands,” said Johnson. “I’m looking forward to working with colleagues I’ve known for a long time in the cable service provider community while we work to introduce our industry-leading Quantum Bandwidth amplifiers and nodes to our customers.”

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products, including components, modules and equipment. AOI's products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the CATV broadband, internet datacenter, telecom and FTTH markets. AOI supplies optical networking lasers, components and equipment to tier-1 customers in all four of these markets. In addition to its corporate headquarters, wafer fab and advanced engineering and production facilities in Sugar Land, TX, AOI has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit www.ao-inc.com.

Media Inquiries:
Willis Chen
+1-281-295-1807
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/75dd9f78-3bba-4bd4-bdf8-aa1f5c551248

