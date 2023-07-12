FRISCO, TX, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. (:CRK) plans to release second quarter 2023 results on July 31, 2023 after the market closes and host its quarterly conference call at 10:00 a.m. CT on August 1, 2023 to discuss the second quarter results.

Parties interested in participating in the conference call telephonically will need to register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BId240081b2bc14ea8931c4866b16b9dbd. Upon registering to participate in the conference call, participants will receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN number to access the conference call. On the day of the call, please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call.

The conference call will also be broadcast live in listen-only mode and can be accessed via the website URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mtj2p68k.

A replay of the second quarter 2023 conference call will be available for twelve months beginning at 1:00 p.m. CT on August 1, 2023. The replay of the conference can be accessed using the webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mtj2p68k.

About Comstock Resources:

Comstock Resources is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville Shale in North Louisiana and East Texas.