RPC, Inc. Announces Date for Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, July 5, 2023

RPCBlue_Logo_v1.jpg

ATLANTA, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 before the market opens. In conjunction with its earnings release, the Company will host a conference call to review the Company's financial and operating results on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial toll-free (888) 440-5966, or (646) 960-0125 for international callers, and use conference ID number 9842359. For interested individuals unable to join by telephone, the call also will be broadcast and archived for 90 days on the Company's investor website. Interested parties are encouraged to click on the webcast link 10-15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

RPC provides a broad range of specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent and major oilfield companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States, including the Gulf of Mexico, mid-continent, southwest, Appalachian and Rocky Mountain regions, and in selected international markets. RPC's investor website can be found on the internet at RPC.net.

For information about RPC, Inc. or this event, please contact:

Michael L. Schmit
Chief Financial Officer
(404) 321-2140
[email protected]

Jim Landers
Vice President Corporate Services
(404) 321-2162
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CL48786&sd=2023-07-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rpc-inc-announces-date-for-second-quarter-2023-financial-results-and-conference-call-301870508.html

SOURCE RPC, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL48786&Transmission_Id=202307051615PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL48786&DateId=20230705
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.