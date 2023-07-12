GUADALAJARA, Mexico, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for the month of June 2023, compared with the same period of 2022.



For June 2023, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP’s 12 Mexican airports increased by 12.3%, compared to the same period in 2022. Guadalajara, Tijuana, Los Cabos, and Puerto Vallarta presented an increase in passenger traffic of 20.6%, 10.9%, 7.4%, and 0.6% respectively, compared to June 2022. On the other hand, Montego Bay increased by 14.1% and Kingston by 13.5%, compared to 2022.