Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports in June 2023 a Passenger Traffic Increase of 12.5% Compared to 2022

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for the month of June 2023, compared with the same period of 2022.

For June 2023, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP’s 12 Mexican airports increased by 12.3%, compared to the same period in 2022. Guadalajara, Tijuana, Los Cabos, and Puerto Vallarta presented an increase in passenger traffic of 20.6%, 10.9%, 7.4%, and 0.6% respectively, compared to June 2022. On the other hand, Montego Bay increased by 14.1% and Kingston by 13.5%, compared to 2022.

Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands):
AirportJun-22Jun-23% ChangeJan - Jun 22Jan - Jun 23% Change
Guadalajara852.61,044.222.5%5,034.16,133.221.8%
Tijuana*638.6721.012.9%3,821.94,303.312.6%
Los Cabos204.5238.616.7%1,144.41,411.723.4%
Puerto Vallarta230.9260.012.6%1,190.71,397.617.4%
Montego Bay0.00.0N/A0.00.0N/A
Guanajuato150.0184.723.1%809.21,066.631.8%
Hermosillo161.1173.07.4%864.5995.615.2%
Kingston0.00.0(4.3%)0.50.626.9%
Mexicali102.7126.423.1%590.8727.223.1%
Morelia53.871.833.5%313.5388.023.8%
La Paz90.090.40.5%512.7510.6(0.4%)
Aguascalientes60.551.8(14.4%)353.5307.0(13.2%)
Los Mochis34.838.510.7%204.0213.14.4%
Manzanillo8.28.53.4%48.552.88.8%
Total2,587.73,009.016.3%14,888.317,507.317.6%
International Terminal Passengers (in thousands):
AirportJun-22Jun-23% ChangeJan - Jun 22Jan - Jun 23% Change
Guadalajara379.5441.916.5%2,067.62,506.721.2%
Tijuana*364.5391.37.3%1,949.82,160.610.8%
Los Cabos397.2407.42.6%2,309.42,603.512.7%
Puerto Vallarta273.9247.7(9.6%)1,934.82,264.817.1%
Montego Bay393.1448.514.1%2,089.02,656.827.2%
Guanajuato65.673.311.8%357.2418.117.1%
Hermosillo6.66.0(10.2%)38.536.7(4.5%)
Kingston130.2147.713.5%630.6829.531.5%
Mexicali0.70.76.2%2.93.520.7%
Morelia39.648.522.4%233.5294.926.3%
La Paz2.41.3(45.6%)13.87.7(44.0%)
Aguascalientes20.124.320.8%105.0132.826.5%
Los Mochis0.60.6(11.9%)3.73.5(5.8%)
Manzanillo4.42.2(50.4%)41.242.73.6%
Total2,078.42,241.47.8%11,777.013,961.918.6%
Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands):
AirportJun-22Jun-23% ChangeJan - Jun 22Jan - Jun 23% Change
Guadalajara1,232.11,486.120.6%7,101.78,639.921.7%
Tijuana*1,003.21,112.310.9%5,771.76,463.912.0%
Los Cabos601.7646.07.4%3,453.74,015.216.3%
Puerto Vallarta504.8507.70.6%3,125.53,662.417.2%
Montego Bay393.1448.514.1%2,089.02,656.827.2%
Guanajuato215.6258.119.7%1,166.41,484.727.3%
Hermosillo167.7178.96.7%903.01,032.314.3%
Kingston130.2147.813.5%631.1830.131.5%
Mexicali103.4127.123.0%593.7730.723.1%
Morelia93.4120.328.8%547.1682.924.8%
La Paz92.491.7(0.7%)526.5518.3(1.6
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.