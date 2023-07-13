Pure Cycle Corporation Announces Dates for YTD May 31, 2023 Earnings Call

19 minutes ago
DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2023 / Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) will release financial results for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2023 on Wednesday July 12, 2023, and hold a conference call on Thursday July 13, 2023, to discuss the results. Details for the call are presented below.

Q3-2023 EARNINGS CALL

When: 8:30AM Eastern (6:30AM Mountain) on July 13, 2023

Call in number: 888-506-0062 (access code: 943198)

International call-in number: 973-528-0011 (access code: 943198)

Replay numbers: 877-481-4010 | 919-882-2331 (passcode: 48662)

Replay available until: July 23, 2023 at 8:30AM ET

Event link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2247/48662

Company Information

Pure Cycle continues to diversify its operations, grow its balance sheet, and drive recurring revenues. We operate in three distinct business segments, each of which complement one another. At our core we are an innovative and vertically integrated wholesale water and wastewater service provider. In 2017, we launched our land development segment which develops master planned communities on land we own and to which we provide water and wastewater services. In 2021, we launched our newest line of business, the rental of single-family homes located at Sky Ranch, which provides long-term recurring revenues, furthers our land development operations, and adds more customers to our water resource segment.

Additional information including our recent press releases and SEC filings are available at www.purecyclewater.com, or you may contact our President, Mark W. Harding, or our CFO, Kevin B. McNeill, at 303-292-3456 or at [email protected]. Be sure to follow Pure Cycle on Twitter @purecyclecorp.

SOURCE: Pure Cycle Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/765699/Pure-Cycle-Corporation-Announces-Dates-for-YTD-May-31-2023-Earnings-Call

