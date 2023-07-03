Insider Sell: Cardlytics Inc CEO Karim Temsamani Sells 25,574 Shares

Author's Avatar
19 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On July 3, 2023, Karim Temsamani, CEO of Cardlytics Inc (

CDLX, Financial), sold 25,574 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have taken place over the past year, providing valuable insights into the company's financial health and future prospects.

Karim Temsamani is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the tech industry. Prior to joining Cardlytics, he held various leadership roles at Google, including President of Asia-Pacific Operations. His expertise and leadership have been instrumental in driving Cardlytics' growth and success.

Cardlytics Inc is a pioneering company in the field of purchase intelligence. Through its unique advertising platform, it enables marketers to make more informed, data-driven decisions, thereby driving incremental sales and improving customer loyalty. The company partners with financial institutions to run their banking rewards programs, which promote customer spending and drive business growth.

Over the past year, Temsamani has sold a total of 25,574 shares and has not made any purchases. This trend is mirrored by other insiders at Cardlytics, with 13 insider sells and 2 insider buys over the same period.

1676742798881062912.png

The above image shows the trend of insider transactions at Cardlytics. The high number of insider sells could be a cause for concern for investors, as it might indicate a lack of confidence in the company's future prospects. However, it's important to note that insider selling can occur for a variety of reasons, and it doesn't necessarily reflect negatively on the company's performance or future outlook.

On the day of Temsamani's recent sell, Cardlytics shares were trading at $6.13, giving the company a market cap of $195.990 million.

1676742815624724480.png

The GF Value of Cardlytics is $71.93, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.09. This suggests that the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before investing. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, while the recent insider sell by CEO Karim Temsamani might raise some eyebrows, it's crucial to consider the broader context. The company's solid business model, combined with its current valuation, might still make it an attractive investment opportunity. However, as always, potential investors should conduct their own thorough research before making any investment decisions.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.