GFL Environmental Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VAUGHAN, ON, July 6, 2023

VAUGHAN, ON, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) (TSX: GFL) ("GFL" or the "Company") today announced that the Board of Directors of the Company has declared a cash dividend of US$0.013 for each outstanding subordinate voting share and multiple voting share of the Company for the second quarter of 2023.

GFL_Environmental_Inc__GFL_Environmental_Inc__Announces_Quarterl.jpg

The cash dividend will be paid on July 31, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 17, 2023. The Company has designated this dividend as an eligible dividend within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

About GFL

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of solid waste management, liquid waste management and soil remediation services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in more than half of the U.S. states. Across its organization, GFL has a workforce of more than 20,000 employees.

Forward Looking Statements

This release includes certain "forward-looking statements", which are not guarantees or assurances of future performance. Because forward-looking statements are related to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. GFL undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable securities laws. The declaration, timing, amount and payment of any future dividends remains at the discretion of GFL's Board of Directors.

For more information:
Patrick Dovigi
+1 905-326-0101
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=TO49935&sd=2023-07-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gfl-environmental-inc-announces-quarterly-dividend-301871047.html

SOURCE GFL Environmental Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO49935&Transmission_Id=202307060645PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO49935&DateId=20230706
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.