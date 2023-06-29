Previously served as AT&T's Executive Vice President & CTO of Network Services

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDCM) ("RADCOM" or the "Company") announced that it has approved the nomination of Mr. Andre Fuetsch to be elected as a director at the Company's upcoming annual meeting of shareholders, as part of the invitation to shareholders meeting it filed on June 29th, 2023, with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

"We are excited that Mr. Andre Fuetsch has accepted our request to be nominated as a director to the Company's Board of Directors," said Ms. Heli (Rachel) Bennun, Executive Chairman of RADCOM's Board. "Andre will bring vast industry experience and wide business expertise to the Board, and I believe he will contribute significantly to the Company's strategy and future growth."

"I am happy to be nominated to RADCOM's Board of Directors and take on this role at such an exciting time for the Company," said Mr. Fuetsch. "5G continues to create opportunities for innovation, and I believe the Company has a strong portfolio, a talented technology team, and great potential for further growth in the 5G assurance market."

Mr. Fuetsch is a well-known veteran in the telecom industry, having served in various senior executive positions at AT&T Inc., the most recent of which was the Executive Vice President and CTO of Network Services. As part of his role, Mr. Fuetsch oversaw the global technology direction for AT&T, including network planning and innovation roadmap, and led AT&T Labs, AT&T Foundry, and the intellectual property organization.

In previous roles at AT&T since joining in 1995, Mr. Fuetsch supported and led several organizations responsible for software, systems, and network architecture, planning, and engineering, where he held six patents in network traffic optimization and database design. Mr. Fuetsch holds a bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering and Operations Research from U.C. Berkeley and completed his graduate coursework in Computer Science at Stanford University.

Mr. Fuetsch will assume his role on the Board of Directors subject to his election at the Company's annual general meeting scheduled for August 3rd, 2023.

