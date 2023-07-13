Sylvamo (NYSE: SLVM), the world’s paper company, will release second quarter earnings Wednesday, Aug. 9, before the start of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company will host an audio webcast at 10 a.m. EDT / 9 a.m. CDT. All interested parties are invited to listen at investors.sylvamo.com.

Parties who wish to participate should call +1-877-336-4440 (U.S.) or +1-409-207-6984 (international) and use access code 763504. Participants should call in no later than 9:45 a.m. EDT / 8:45 a.m. CDT.

Replays are available at investors.sylvamo.com for one year and by phone for 90 days, beginning at approximately 2 p.m. EDT / 1 p.m. CDT the day of the call. To listen to the replay by phone, call +1-866-207-1041 (U.S.) or +1-402-970-0847 (international) and use access code 3453720.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo (NYSE: SLVM) is the world’s paper company with mills in Europe, Latin America and North America. Our vision is to be the employer, supplier and investment of choice. We transform renewable resources into papers that people depend on for education, communication and entertainment. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, we employ more than 6,500 colleagues. Net sales for 2022 were $3.6 billion. For more information, please visit Sylvamo.com.

