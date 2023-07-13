Joby Aviation, Inc. ( NYSE:JOBY, Financial), a company developing electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for commercial passenger service, today announced it has submitted all of its Certification Plans to the Federal Aviation Administration (“FAA”), marking further progress toward completing the third of five stages required to certify its aircraft for commercial use.

In the third stage of the FAA type certification process (“Certification Plans”), Joby specifies the tests, analyses, and design reports the Company intends to perform to demonstrate compliance with each safety regulation that applies to the Company’s aircraft, as defined in the second stage (“Means of Compliance”).

In February, Joby became the first eVTOL company to complete the second stage of the certification process, after becoming the first to complete stage one and have its Certification Basis published in the Federal Register.

“Joby continues to lead the way on certifying eVTOL aircraft with the FAA, and today’s news is another step towards launching commercial service in 2025,” said Didier Papadopoulos, Head of Aircraft OEM at Joby. “We’re grateful for the FAA’s continued commitment to safely introducing next-generation aircraft into service.”

Joby’s stage three submittals include about a dozen Area-Specific Certification Plans (ASCPs), which cover both hardware and software aspects of every system onboard the Company’s five-seat eVTOL aircraft, including its flight controls, energy storage and distribution system, and propulsion system. In addition to submitting all of its ASCPs, as expected, Joby has also submitted all other Certification Plans comprising the third stage of its aircraft type certification program, including detailed plans for aircraft cybersecurity and systems safety.

Last week, Joby celebrated the launch of production at its pilot production line in Marina, CA, as the first aircraft built on the line secured a Special Airworthiness Certificate from the FAA, clearing it to begin flight testing. The aircraft is expected to be delivered to Edwards Air Force Base as part of Joby’s contract with the U.S. Air Force worth up to $131 million.

Joby Aviation, Inc. ( NYSE:JOBY, Financial) is a California-based transportation company developing an all-electric, vertical take-off and landing air taxi which it intends to operate as part of a fast, quiet, and convenient service in cities around the world. To learn more, visit www.jobyaviation.com.

