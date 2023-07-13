HireRight Acquires Majority Share of DTIS

HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HRT) ("HireRight”), a leading provider of global background screening services and workforce solutions, today announced the acquisition of a majority share of Digital Trusted Identity Services, LLC (“DTIS”), an FBI-approved channeler (which submits fingerprints to the FBI and receives FBI criminal history record information) specializing in collecting and processing biometric and biographical data.

This investment expands HireRight's commitment to biometric-based screening, including fingerprinting, as a critical component for customers in regulated industries – such as healthcare, financial services, transportation, and aviation – as well as non-regulated industries.

The remaining minority share of DTIS is retained by the American Association of Airport Executives Inc. (“AAAE”), the world’s largest professional organization representing individuals who work at public-use commercial and general aviation airports.

Since its inception, DTIS has facilitated more than two million fingerprint checks as an FBI-approved channeler and an approved channeler for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. This acquisition provides HireRight with native fingerprinting capabilities to use in connection with background screening services that require fingerprint components. DTIS also operates the Transportation Security Clearinghouse on behalf of AAAE to fulfil their obligations as a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Designated Aviation Channeler, facilitating fingerprint and other security services for more than 300 airports and 75 air carriers.

“HireRight and DTIS share a commitment to providing high-quality, thorough screening services and outstanding customer satisfaction,” said Guy Abramo, HireRight President and CEO. “This investment further highlights HireRight’s commitment to AAAE’s members and our interest in expanding services to help airports meet their current and future challenges. Together, our partnership with AAAE represents a long-term investment in DTIS to enhance how organizations throughout the U.S. and across numerous industries ensure the trustworthiness of their employees and other stakeholders.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with HireRight in providing best-in-class screening services in the aviation sector and beyond,” said Todd Hauptli, President and CEO of AAAE. “Time and again, their talented team has delivered innovative solutions in the marketplace and will serve as a force-multiplier for our members.”

“DTIS and HireRight bring vast experience and a history of subject matter expertise to complementary screening programs across regulated and non-regulated industries,” said Ron Gallihugh, Chief Operating Officer of DTIS. “This investment will help us to further expand those programs and services.”

About HireRight

HireRight is a leading global provider of technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. We provide comprehensive background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for approximately 38,000 customers across the globe. We offer our services via a unified global software and data platform that tightly integrates into our customers’ human capital management systems enabling highly effective and efficient workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring. In 2022, we screened over 24 million job applicants, employees and contractors for our customers and processed over 107 million screens. For more information, visit www.HireRight.com

