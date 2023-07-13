First American by Deluxe, a leading payment technology company, now offers a fully supported, in-house point-of-sale (POS) product for retailers and restaurateurs as part of its omnichannel go-to-market strategy. The company’s partnership with Epos Now, a premium restaurant and retail POS and payment provider, delivers a broad spectrum of functionality and customized payment solutions that enables merchants to modernize their POS system and digitally connect their sales, reporting, inventory management, billing, and service with one platform.

“Our affordable, innovative, and scalable solutions are capturing the attention of small- to medium-size merchants as we help them level the playing field in today’s digital environment,” said Shawn Dillon, EVP of Sales at First American. “With Epos Now, retail and restaurant owners can combine the system’s full range of tools with First American’s platforms, sophisticated customer and technical support, to better manage and grow their businesses.”

“Our partnership with First American allows small- and medium-sized businesses to benefit from both of our industry-leading technologies in the POS and payments space,” said Ryan Heaphy, Head of Partnerships at Epos Now.

As the payment landscape continues to evolve, reliability of service and support remains crucial to an SMB’s success. First American’s addition of Epos Now to its suite of solutions gives smaller merchants the operating power of larger competitors without the added cost or complicated infrastructure, and the solution is backed by First American’s award-winning support team.

About First American Payment Systems by Deluxe

First American by Deluxe, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a global payment technology company providing leading integrated payment solutions to nearly 155,000 merchants throughout the Americas and Europe. First American provides partner and merchant payment solutions that include a robust set of in-store, online and mobile payment solutions paired with the latest in payment security, across a wide range of verticals. Backed by award-winning customer service, merchants and partners have access to our U.S. based Customer Call Center 24/7/365. For more information, visit http://www.first-american.net.

About Deluxe

Deluxe, a Trusted Payments and Data company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay, get paid, and grow. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions and hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands, while processing approximately $3 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com.

About Epos Now

Epos Now is a global payment and technology provider focused on small and medium-sized businesses in the retail, hospitality, and personal care sectors. Founded in the United Kingdom in 2011, its mission is to help a worldwide community of over 55,000 retail and hospitality locations harness the power of cloud technology to create exceptional customer experiences.

