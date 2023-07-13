National Vision Expands Annual Continuing Education Symposium to Two Locations

2 hours ago
National Vision, Inc., the nation’s second largest optical retailer providing quality, affordable eye care and eyewear, hosted more than 1,200 optometrists for its Annual Continuing Education (CE) Symposium held in Dallas June 3-6 and in Orlando June 10-13.

CEO Reade Fahs addresses members of National Vision’s Doctor of Optometry network in Orlando, FL during the 2023 Annual Continuing Education Symposium. (Photo: Business Wire)

This year’s conference returned to fully in-person and was expanded to two regional locations to accommodate its growing popularity, enabling even more members of the National Vision Doctor of Optometry network to attend from across the country.

“While this event is focused on education, it is also a celebration of the many accomplishments achieved by doctors practicing at offices in the National Vision Doctor of Optometry network,” said National Vision Vice President of Clinical Services Alexander Smith, O.D. “We are lucky to be among so many brilliant optometrists who not only love what they do, but who are passionate about continued learning and growth in their careers.”

The annual symposium continues to be one of the largest gatherings of optometrists in the country collectively, providing full-time optometrists affiliated with the National Vision Doctor of Optometry network an opportunity to receive their required continuing education credits. The Company extends the invite to its sublease holder optometrist partners as well.

The educational event enabled doctors to attain up to 22 hours of continuing education through engaging COPE-approved lectures. National Vision also celebrated the impressive milestones achieved by doctors this year while practicing at an office in the National Vision network. Distinguished tenure milestones were acknowledged among 184 honorees, who together have amassed more than 1,600 years practicing in network offices.

The following optometrists received special honors for their significant years of service to patients:

  • Mary Howard, O.D. (30 years)
  • John Bankowski, O.D. (30 years)
  • Robert Elliot, O.D. (30 years)
  • Jona Pradhan, O.D. (30 years)
  • Mark Schneider, O.D. (30 years)
  • Brian Cohen, O.D. (30 years)
  • MyDung Truong, O.D. (25 years)
  • Margaret Piatz Benck, O.D. (25 years)
  • Thomas Cheney, O.D. (25 years)
  • Jian Yang, O.D. (25 years)
  • Anne Jacques, O.D. (20 years)
  • Nokhram Boodhoo, O.D. (20 years)
  • Leslie Bensinger, O.D. (20 years)
  • Shilpa Amin, O.D. (20 years)
  • Elizabeth Papazian, O.D. (20 years)
  • Steve Mengarelli, O.D. (20 years)

Additionally, 14 doctors were recognized with the Optometrist Recognition of Excellence Award for providing quality patient care and outstanding contributions to their practices. These included:

  • Ryan Johnson, O.D.
  • Thomas Paar, O.D.
  • Vinh Vu, O.D.
  • Catherine Dees, O.D.
  • Anthony Giallombardo, O.D.
  • David Teed, O.D.
  • Ishan Gandhi, O.D.
  • William Roberts, O.D.
  • Jonathan Elin-Calcador, O.D.
  • Veronica Fowler, O.D., FAAO
  • Kristine Lynn, O.D.
  • Tom Fickes, O.D.
  • Jerome Brendel, O.D.
  • Susannah Lee, O.D.

“The passion and energy at this event each year truly reinforces the incredible community doctors experience practicing alongside our locations,” said Priti Patel, O.D., Senior Vice President of Healthcare Strategy for National Vision. “Continuing education costs can be significant, so we are proud to offer this event to doctors in a way that also includes excitement, celebration and relationship-building. It gives me great pride to know that this is an event that optometrists really look forward to attending.”

About National Vision’s Annual Continuing Education (CE) Symposium

National Vision’s Annual CE Symposium provides eligible optometrists who practice at offices in the National Vision Doctor of Optometry network the opportunity to earn all required CE at once at no cost to them, while networking with peers and company leadership, and reconnecting with friends and classmates.

About National Vision Holdings, Inc.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) is the second largest optical retail company (by sales) in the United States with over 1,300 stores in 44 states and Puerto Rico. With a mission of helping people by making quality eye care and eyewear more affordable and accessible, the company operates five retail brands: America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Vision Centers inside select Walmart stores, and Vista Opticals inside select Fred Meyer stores and on select military bases, and several e-commerce websites, offering a variety of products and services for customers’ eye care needs. For more information, please visit www.nationalvision.com.

