Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, has won its third consecutive Dental Product Shopper Readers’ Choice Award for Patient Communication software and Dental Analytic software.

Dental Product Shopper is a leading dental industry publication whose readers include dental professionals across the United States. The Readers’ Choice Awards are voted on by dental professionals and recognize companies that provide products and services that help improve dental practices.

Weave provides a wide range of patient experience software solutions for dental practices that prioritize enhanced patient relationships. Dental practices are able to streamline their patient interactions through Weave with multiple forms of communication like two-way texting, VoIP, and Weave’s Text-To-Pay.

Weave offers dental practices a suite of analytics solutions that provide easy-to-consume and actionable data around patient communication trends. Both Message Analytics and Phone Analytics show insights into the communication type, volume, and trends like non-patient-to-patient communication ratio and peak communication times.

“It’s an honor to win our third Readers’ Choice Award for Patient Communication software,” said Chris Baird, Chief Marketing Officer at Weave. “I want to thank our customers and the Dental Product Shopper readers for voting for Weave. We are committed to providing the very best patient experience and communication software on the market so that our customers can focus more time on treating their patients than on time-consuming business administrative tasks.”

Weave’s software has won multiple awards for patient communication over the last year. Recently, Weave was named a Leader for Patient Relationship Management Software and Patient Engagement Software in G2’s 2023 Summer Report. Visit www.getweave.com/awards to stay up to date about Weave’s awards.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been named a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com/newsroom/.

