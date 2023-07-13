Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq Global Select Market: EBC), a Massachusetts corporation and the stock holding company for Eastern Bank, today announced the following details regarding the report of the Company’s second quarter 2023 results:

Earnings Release: Thursday, July 27, 2023 after the market close Conference Call: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time Join by Telephone: Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (888) 259-6580 Conference ID: 19006231 Webcast: The conference call will be simultaneously webcast. Participants may join the webcast on the Company’s Investor Relations website at investor.easternbank.com. A replay of the webcast will be made available on demand on this site.

About Eastern Bankshares, Inc.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. is the stock holding company for Eastern Bank. Founded in 1818, Boston-based Eastern Bank has more than 120 locations serving communities in eastern Massachusetts, southern and coastal New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. As of March 31, 2023, Eastern Bank had approximately $23 billion in total assets. Eastern provides banking, investment and insurance products and services for consumers and businesses of all sizes, including through its Eastern Wealth Management division and its Eastern Insurance Group LLC subsidiary. Eastern takes pride in its outspoken advocacy and community support that includes $240 million in charitable giving since 1994. An inclusive company, Eastern employs approximately 2,100 deeply committed professionals who value relationships with their customers, colleagues, and communities. For investor information, visit investor.easternbank.com.

