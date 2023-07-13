NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2023 / Avantor



Photo: Noël France, Vice President Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Avantor.

Noël France, Vice President - Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Avantor, was recognized by Diversity Global Magazine as one of the 15 top influential women in diversity for 2023.

"In her role, she has focused on strengthening the DE&I commitment by elevating the voices of employees and establishing policies and processes that interrupt and prevent bias," said DiversityGlobal Magazine.

Noël and her team have visited more than 20 Avantor sites worldwide "to connect directly with employees (including the frontline workforce) to hold face-to-face discussions on topics such as microaggressions and how to get involved in DE&I initiatives and Employee Resource Groups."

Global visibility with leaders like Noël is just one way that Avantor keeps DE&I front and center with its employee base.

Avantor is focused on creating a fully inclusive culture that celebrates diversity and creates equitable opportunities for all to learn and grow. Every day, the company invests in building community, educating through shared experiences, and examining our processes and policies to ensure inclusivity and equity.

