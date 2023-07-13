BOCA RATON, Fla., July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) ( CSE: JUSH ) ( OTCQX: JUSHF ), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced its support for Senate Bill 846, which was introduced by Sens. Dan Laughlin (R-49) and Sharif Street (D-3) today, and would legalize cannabis for adults 21 years and older. Pennsylvanians are encouraged to have their voices heard by contacting their elected officials via pennadultuse.com .

Trent Woloveck, Jushi’s Chief Strategy Director, commented:



An overwhelming majority of Pennsylvanians support a regulated, equitable adult-use cannabis market, and it is time our elected representatives listen to their constituents.



With Maryland adult-use cannabis sales having come online this past weekend, and New York and New Jersey having started their adult-use programs earlier this year, Pennsylvanians are suffering the consequences due to the inaction of just a few of our elected officials. Unfortunately this outdated, head-in-the-sand attitude is costing Pennsylvania taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars of new tax revenue, thousands of new jobs and denies adults access to choice.



The bipartisan bill that Sens. Dan Laughlin and Sharif Street introduced would keep cannabis out of the hands of anyone under 21 while giving adults 21 years and older the freedom to make responsible choices that benefit their health and wellness. It would also provide a fresh start to those with cannabis convictions, enabling them to expunge all non-violent marijuana convictions.



Pennsylvania has an incredible opportunity to stand on the right side of history and enact meaningful policies for Pennsylvania and its communities. All the elected officials in Harrisburg need to do is act. It is time Pennsylvanians let their voices be heard and it’s time our elected officials vote the consciousness of their constituents instead of their own personal ideologies.



