SAN DIEGO, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEMD), a medical therapeutic company focused on developing products to treat cancer and life threatening infectious diseases, today announced the appointment of Nicolas Gikakis to its Board of Directors (Board), effective July 3, 2023. Mr. Gikakis will also serve as a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board. In connection with the appointment of Mr. Gikakis as a director, the authorized size of Aethlon Medical's Board was increased to six members.

"Nick is a seasoned, global medical device and biomedical industry executive with over 20 years' experience including high-profile positions," stated Charles J. Fisher, Jr. M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Aethlon Medical. "I am pleased to welcome Nick to our Board of Directors and look forward to leveraging his extensive experience and relationships as we continue to pursue the research and clinical development of the Hemopurifier®, a therapeutic blood filtration system that can bind and remove harmful exosomes and life-threatening viruses from blood and our investigation of its utility in the organ transplant market."

"The potential of the Hemopurifier within oncology and as a potential treatment for life-threatening diseases, as well as the organ transplant market is vast and I am excited to join the Board at such an important stage for the company," stated Mr. Gikakis. "I look forward to working with my fellow directors and the entire Aethlon leadership team as we strive to position the company for long-term growth and value creation."

From 2021 to May 2023, Mr. Gikakis served as the Head of Commercial for WearOptimo Pty Ltd, a private Australian medical device and digital health company. Previously, from 2017 to 2019, Mr. Gikakis was Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development at Oventus Medical Limited, a private medical device company, during which time he assisted with the commercial expansion of its sleep apnea device. From 2012 to 2021, Mr. Gikakis held various leadership and independent strategic advisor positions in the healthcare industry in sales, marketing, product development, and corporate development and transactions, including for companies working with blood filtration and purification.

Mr. Gikakis earned a BS in bioengineering from the University of Pennsylvania and holds an MBA from George Mason University, with earlier work in bench and clinical research, and clinical experience at the University of Pennsylvania.

About Aethlon and the Hemopurifier®

Aethlon Medical is a medical therapeutic company focused on developing the Hemopurifier, a clinical stage immunotherapeutic device which is designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. In human studies, the Hemopurifier has demonstrated the removal of life-threatening viruses and harmful exosomes from blood utilizing its proprietary lectin-based technology. This action has potential applications in cancer, where exosomes may promote immune suppression and metastasis, and in life-threatening infectious diseases.

The Hemopurifier is a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) designated Breakthrough Device indicated for the treatment of individuals with advanced or metastatic cancer who are either unresponsive to or intolerant of standard of care therapy, and with cancer types in which exosomes have been shown to participate in the development or severity of the disease. The Hemopurifier also holds an FDA Breakthrough Device designation and an open Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) application related to the treatment of life-threatening viruses that are not addressed with approved therapies.

Additional information can be found at www.AethlonMedical.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve risks and uncertainties. Statements containing words such as "may," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "will," "projections," "estimate," "potentially" or similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Aethlon's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Factors that may contribute to such differences include, without limitation, the Company's ability to successfully complete development of the Hemopurifier and to successfully demonstrate the utility of the Hemopurifier combatting cancer and life-threatening viruses and in the organ transplant field, the Company's ability to manage its clinical trials, the Company's ability to raise additional funds, and other potential risks. The foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is illustrative, but is not exhaustive. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2023, and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not intend, nor does it undertake any duty, to update this information to reflect future events or circumstances.

