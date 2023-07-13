Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. ( NYSE:SOI, Financial) (“Solaris” or the “Company”) announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2023 results on Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time). Solaris will issue its second quarter 2023 earnings release after the market closes on July 27, 2023.

Participants can join the second quarter 2023 conference call from within the United States by dialing (844) 413-3978, or from outside of the United States by dialing (412) 317-6594, and referencing Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. Participants are encouraged to log in to the webcast or dial in to the conference call approximately ten minutes prior to the start time. To listen via live webcast, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.solarisoilfield.com.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately seven days. It can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 within the United States or (412) 317-0088 outside of the United States. The conference call replay access code is 6293931. The replay will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately seven days.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. ( NYSE:SOI, Financial) provides mobile equipment that drives supply chain and execution efficiencies in the completion of oil and natural gas wells. Solaris’ patented equipment and systems are deployed across oil and natural gas basins in the United States. Additional information is available on our website, www.solarisoilfield.com.

