SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) will host a live conference call and webcast after the market closes on Thursday, July 27, 2023 to discuss second quarter 2023 results. The format will include an overview of the quarterly results followed by a Q&A session.

Thursday, July 27, 2023

2:30 p.m. Mountain Time

Interested parties can access the webcast at:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/393092687

The call-in number for US callers is 1-888-330-2380

The call-in number for international callers is 1-240-789-2724

The conference ID/Event Plus passcode is: 8322450

Please connect ten minutes before the scheduled hour to ensure a prompt starting time. If you have any questions, please contact Investor Relations at 435-634-3200.

In addition, a digital rebroadcast of the conference call will be available after 5:30 p.m. MT on July 27, 2023 through August 10, 2023 at 9:59 p.m. MT. US callers can access the rebroadcast by dialing 1-800-770-2030; international callers can access the rebroadcast by dialing 1-647-362-9199. The conference ID is 8322450. Your participation is welcomed and appreciated.

