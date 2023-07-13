AAR named to Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023

This award recognizes AAR’s commitment to delivering an inclusive, respectful work environment and its positive impact on employees.

Wood Dale, Illinois, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR CORP. (: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, announced that it has been recognized as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group.

Newsweekand market data research firm Plant-A Insights recognized America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity in the United States with a list of the 1,000 companies that employees say truly respect and value different kinds of people. Scoring was based on a review of publicly available data, interviews with HR professionals, and an anonymous online survey of a diverse pool of employees at companies with 1,000 or more employees in the U.S. Respondents were asked questions about corporate culture, working environment, and other subjects at both their own companies and others they were familiar with. The survey yielded more than 350,000 company reviews.

“With the word ‘diversity’ attracting so much attention from companies, it can be tough for job applicants, customers and potential business partners to tell who is serious about supporting a diverse workforce,” said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek.

“Our longstanding commitment to diversity is brought to life in our workforce development efforts, involvement in the community, and the opportunities we create for our employees. We are proud that our employees and others recognize AAR among America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity,” said Tracey Patterson, Chief Human Resources Officer, AAR.

For more information on AAR’s commitment diversity, equity, and inclusion, visit https://www.aarcorp.com/en/careers/working-at-aar/diversity-equity--inclusion/.

About AAR
AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR’s Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems operations. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

