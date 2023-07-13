National Storage Affiliates Trust (“NSA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NSA) today announced the release of its 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report. The report highlights our ESG initiatives and accomplishments for the 2022 calendar year, which reinforce our core values of compassion, humility, accountability, and integrity.

Highlights from the ESG report include:

Over 900 of our properties benefit from LED lighting

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Committee launched in 2022

Partnership with Feeding America to provide 1.5 million meals annually to assist in ending food insecurity in America

Started utilizing Measurabl, an ESG and sustainability data management platform to track and report our utility and GHG emissions data

Participated in the GRESB Real Estate Assessment

The ESG report and related policies can be found at: https://www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com/esg/governance

Upcoming Industry Conferences

NSA management is scheduled to participate in the Bank of America Securities 2023 Global Real Estate Conference on September 12 – 13, 2023 in New York, New York and the Evercore ISI 9th Annual Storage Symposium on October 4, 2023 in New York, New York.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com. NSA is included in the MSCI US REIT Index (RMS/RMZ), the Russell 1000 Index of Companies and the S&P MidCap 400 Index.

