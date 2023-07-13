Network USA Recognizes Granite Sustainability Manager Raven Adams for Championing Sustainable Development Goal

51 minutes ago
Granite (

NYSE:GVA, Financial) Sustainability Manager Raven Adams was recognized by the UN Global Compact Network USA (Network USA) as a 2023 USA SDG Pioneer — a business leader who is championing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and inspiring others to advance the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Raven was chosen from a network of more than 1,000 entities from across the US.

Since 2019, Raven Adams has led the sustainability program at Granite Construction, one of the largest civil infrastructure companies in the United States. In that time, she has turned the program into an award-winning industry leader in transparency, reporting, and governance. She is a frequent speaker at industry and sustainability conferences, sharing a unique perspective on sustainability influenced by her education and experience in psychology and natural resources law. Adams received her BA in Psychology and Neuroscience from Colby College and her JD from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law, with a focus on environmental and natural resources law. She has been recognized as a Rocky Mountain Mineral Law scholar, an ENR California Top Young Professional, and a Diligent Modern Governance 100 ESG, Diversity & Climate Trailblazer.

“Industry has a critical role to play in creating a more sustainable future, and this award reflects Granite’s dedication to engaging in some of the biggest challenges of our time,” said Granite Sustainability Manager, Raven Adams. “I’m honored to receive this recognition and grateful for the opportunity to lead Granite’s efforts to advance the Sustainable Development Goals.”

“Raven continues to shine as the leader of our Sustainability program at Granite,” said Granite President and CEO, Kyle Larkin. “In turn, her efforts continue to position Granite as the sustainability leader in our industry.”

Network USA will celebrate Raven during an awards ceremony at its flagship conference, SDG Summit USA, during the UN General Assembly on September 20th. As the winner of the Local Round, she will now compete in the Global Round along with other candidates for the title of 2023 UN Global Compact SDG Pioneers. The global winners will be announced this September 2023 during the UN Global Compact Leaders’ Summit.

“We are pleased to honor Raven as the 2023 USA SDG Pioneer,” said Adam Roy Gordon, Network USA Executive Director. “Her achievements in embedding the SDGs in her day-to-day work inspire us all to reimagine the potential of business in creating enduring positive change within their environments.”

About Granite

Granite is America's Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (

NYSE:GVA, Financial) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

About UN Global Compact Network USA

The UN Global Compact Network USA is the Local Network chapter of the United Nations Global Compact. As a special initiative of the UN Secretary-General, the United Nations Global Compact calls for companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with the Ten Principles in human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption. Our ambition is to accelerate and scale the collective global impact of business by upholding the Ten Principles and delivering Sustainable Development Goals through accountable companies and ecosystems that enable change.

