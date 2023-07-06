Gerard Fox Law Loses $30 Million Claim, Arbitrator Awards over $7 Million to Wrongfully Accused, Announces Camping World

55 minutes ago
PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2023

Arbitrator finds no credible evidence to support baseless claims related to television show The Profit and the show's lead talent Marcus Lemonis

LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Camping World, Inc., a subsidiary of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) won a total victory over sweeping claims of fraud and misconduct arising from the unscripted television series on CNBC, The Profit. The publicly-filed complaint sought in excess of $30 million and punitive damages.

The baseless claims were brought by Gerard Fox Law on behalf of the estate of Precise Graphix, a participant on multiple episodes of The Profit. In her opinion, Arbitrator Hon. Ann I. Jones (Ret.) found a "complete failure of competent, credible evidence" supporting Precise Graphix's allegations and that "Marcus Lemonis, at all times, acted in good faith with regard to Precise Graphix . . ." Not only did Judge Jones reject every single one of the claims, but she also awarded over $7 million to the defendants.

"All of the bluster kicked up by Gerry Fox last year around his absurd claims stands in stark contrast to the ultimate truth that was revealed at the arbitration hearing," Lemonis said. "We are glad there are consequences for bringing such baseless claims."

First raised in May 2022, the case was transferred by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to Judicial Arbitration and Mediation Services (known as JAMS) in Los Angeles shortly thereafter under the parties' agreement.

"We are thrilled the Arbitrator rejected all 14 inflammatory claims brought by Mr. Fox," said Camping World's outside counsel Eric Swibel and Rob Ellison of Latham & Watkins LLP. "This case never should have been brought."

A copy of the relevant legal filings can be found here.

Media Contact – Rob Busweiler: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY51393&sd=2023-07-06 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gerard-fox-law-loses-30-million-claim-arbitrator-awards-over-7-million-to-wrongfully-accused-announces-camping-world-301871542.html

SOURCE Camping World

