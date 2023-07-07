Unum Group to release Second Quarter 2023 results and host conference call

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., July 7, 2023

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) will release its second quarter 2023 results Aug. 1, 2023, at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The earnings release and financial supplement will be available in the Investors section of the company's website, which can be directly accessed at www.investors.unum.com.

Members of Unum Group's senior management will host a conference call Wednesday, August 2 at 9 a.m. EST to discuss second quarter operations results. Topics may include forward-looking information, such as guidance on future results or trends in operations, as well as other material information. Interested parties are invited to listen and participate in the question-and-answer segment.

Callers in the U.S. Toll Free: 1-888-210-4821
Toll Dial In: 1-646-960-0323
Callers in the U.K.: 44-800-358-0970
Access code: 5666159

A live webcast of the call will be available in a listen-only mode. Participants should access the webcast approximately 10 minutes before the call.

Webcast URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/789066664

Unum will keep a recording of the call on the Investor site through Wednesday August 9, 2023.

Callers in the U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-770-2030
All Other Callers Toll Dial In: 1-647-362-9199
Replay Access Code: 5666159

ABOUT UNUM
Unum Group (NYSE: UNM), an international provider of workplace benefits and services, has been helping workers and their families for 175 years. Through its Unum and Colonial Life brands, the company offers disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision and stop-loss insurance; leave and absence management support and behavioral health services. In 2022, Unum reported revenues of about $12 billion and paid $8 billion in benefits. The Fortune 500 company is one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies, recognized by Ethisphere®.

Visit the Unum newsroom for more information, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

