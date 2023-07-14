Upbound Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Upbound") (NASDAQ: UPBD), a leading provider of technology driven and flexible leasing solutions for consumers through its operating brands including Rent-A-Center® and Acima®, continued our partnership and donated $100,000 to Hire Heroes USA for the second consecutive year. The organization is dedicated to support veterans and military spouses get hired and retain their jobs.

Upbound supports charities and organizations that align with its community pillars: disaster relief, family and youth empowerment, hunger relief and veterans affairs. Upbound’s desire to help veterans thrive aligns perfectly with Hire Heroes USA’s vision and principles. Because employment assistance is one of the top services requested by transitioning military members, Hire Heroes USA empowers U.S. military members, veterans and spouses to succeed in the workforce following their time spent in the military. With over 1,400 volunteers at Hire Heroes USA and over 65,000 jobs found for veterans, Hire Heroes USA is the most effective veteran employment nonprofit in the country.

Through this partnership, Upbound is grateful for the opportunity to make a difference in veterans’ lives.

“We believe in the importance of serving and empowering our customers, whether that’s in-store or through our philanthropic efforts,” says Anthony Blasquez, EVP - Operations. “This partnership with Hire Heroes USA not only helps to achieve this but also demonstrates our commitment to supporting our veterans throughout the years.”

On May 31, Upbound held a reception for its employees who are veterans at its Field Support Center in Plano, Texas, and presented a check for $100,000 to Hire Heroes USA’s Lead Corporate Account Manager, Jamie Rimphanli. During the ceremony, Upbound CEO Mitch Fadel spoke to the importance of supporting veterans affairs and organizations such as Hire Heroes USA, before presenting the check to Rimphanli.

“Hire Heroes USA is fortunate to have continued support from Upbound,” said Jamie Rimphanli. “Our growth is only possible if our community stakeholders invest in our work. Last year, we achieved 12,764 confirmed hires of veterans and military spouses with an average salary of $65,714. We provided 20,000 job seekers access to our services, and 18,000 were directly helped through one-on-one career coaching. We broke our record, and this happens year after year due to everyone's support. Since 2005, we have achieved 82,000 lifetime hires. We cannot do this alone, and with this generous donation, we look forward to another successful year in 2023.”

About Upbound Group, Inc:

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPBD) is an omni-channel platform company committed to elevating financial opportunity for all through innovative, inclusive, and technology-driven financial solutions that address the evolving needs and aspirations of consumers. The Company’s customer-facing operating units include industry-leading brands such as Rent-A-Center® and Acima® that facilitate consumer transactions across a wide range of store-based and digital retail channels, including over 2,400 company branded retail units across the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico. Upbound Group, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website Upbound.com.

About Hire Heroes USA:

Hire Heroes USA empowers US military members, veterans and their spouses to succeed in the civilian workforce. Our organization offers personalized one-on-one coaching, professionally revised resumes, mentoring, workshops, a job board, career fairs and more, to tens of thousands of job-seeking veterans and military spouses annually. Hire Heroes USA prioritizes transparency, earning a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and the GuideStar Platinum Seal. Funded exclusively through public donations and private grants, we provide our services at no cost to clients. For more information about our organization, visit hireheroesusa.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230707864439/en/