DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Section 19(a) Notice

2 hours ago
DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: DNP):

Notification of Sources of Distribution

Distribution Period

June 2023

Distribution Amount Per Share of Common Stock

$0.065

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution, payable July 10, 2023 to shareholders of record June 30, 2023, together with the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year-to-date (YTD) from the following sources. The fiscal year is November 1, 2022 to October 31, 2023. All amounts are expressed per share of common stock based on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, which may differ from federal income tax regulations.

Distribution Estimates

June 2023

Fiscal YTD

Sources

Per Share Amount

% of Current
Distribution

Per Share Amount

% of Cumulative
Distributions

Net Investment Income

$

0.020

30%

$

0.120

23%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

-

-

-

-

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

-

-

0.260

50%

Return of Capital (or Other Capital Source)

0.045

70%

0.140

27%

Total (per common share)

$

0.065

100%

$

0.520

100%

May 31, 2023

Average annual total return* on NAV for the 5 years

7.27%

Annualized current distribution rate as a percentage of NAV

9.52%

Cumulative total return on NAV for the fiscal YTD

-0.29%

Cumulative fiscal YTD distributions as a percentage of NAV

5.55%

The Fund will issue a separate 19(a) notice at the time of each monthly distribution using the most current financial information available. You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Fund’s managed distribution plan.

The Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income."

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of the fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund or your broker will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

* Simple arithmetic average of each of the past five annual returns.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: DNP) is a closed-end diversified investment management company. The Fund’s primary investment objectives are current income and long-term growth of income. The Fund seeks to achieve these objectives by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. For more information, visit the Fund’s website at www.dpimc.com/dnp or call the Fund at (800) 864-0629.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230707568767r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230707568767/en/

