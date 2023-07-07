ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC. TO WEBCAST A DISCUSSION OF THIRD QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2023 RESULTS ON AUGUST 8

ST. LOUIS, July 7, 2023

ST. LOUIS, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR) will report its Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 results before the market opens on August 8. Energizer also will discuss its results during an investor conference call that will be webcast beginning at 10 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Mark LaVigne, Chief Executive Officer, and John Drabik, Chief Financial Officer.

All interested parties may access a live webcast of this conference call at www.energizerholdings.com, under the Investors and Events & Presentations tabs or by using the following link: 

https://app.webinar.net/Yy8Abz7MOpG

For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a replay will be available on www.energizerholdings.com, under the "Investors," "Events & Presentations" and "Past Events" tabs. 

About Energizer:
Energizer Holdings ("Energizer," NYSE: ENR), headquartered in St. Louis, is one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of primary batteries, portable lights, and auto care appearance, performance, refrigerant, and fragrance products. Our portfolio of globally recognized brands include Energizer, Armor All, Eveready, Rayovac, STP, Varta, A/C Pro, Refresh Your Car!, California Scents, Driven, Bahama & Co., LEXOL, Eagle One, Nu Finish, Scratch Doctor, and Tuff Stuff. As a global branded consumer products company, Energizer's mission is to be the leader in our categories by better serving consumers and customers. Visit www.energizerholdings.com for more details.

