NEW YORK, July 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Icahn Enterprises L.P. (“Icahn Enterprises” or the “Company”) ( IEP), and certain officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida, and docketed under 23-cv-22009, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Icahn Enterprises securities between August 2, 2018 and May 9, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).



If you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise Icahn Enterprises securities during the Class Period, you have until July 10, 2023 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

Icahn Enterprises is a master limited partnership holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in the following operating businesses: Investment, Energy, Automotive, Food Packaging, Real Estate, Home Fashion and Pharma. Defendant Carl C. Icahn and his affiliates owned approximately 85% of Icahn Enterprises’ outstanding depositary units as of December 31, 2022.

This Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Icahn Enterprises was inflating its net asset value; (2) that the Company was using money taken in from new investors to pay out dividends to old investors; (3) that, as a result, the Company would become the subject of criminal and/or regulatory scrutiny; and (4) that as a result of the foregoing, Defendant’s positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis

On May 2, 2023, Hindenburg Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Icahn Enterprises’ “last reported indicative year-end [net asset value] of $5.6 billion is inflated by at least 22%.” The report also claimed that the Company operates a “ponzi-like economic structure” and “has been using money taken in from new investors to pay out dividends to old investors.”

On this news, Icahn Enterprises’ share price fell $10.06 per share, or 20%, to close at $40.36 per share on May 2, 2023.

Then, on May 10, 2023, before the market opened, Icahn Enterprises filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the SEC for the period ended March 31, 2023. Therein, the Company stated that the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York contacted Icahn Enterprises on May 3, 2023 seeking production of information relating to the Company, certain of its affiliates’ “corporate governance, capitalization, securities offerings, dividends, valuation, marketing materials, due diligence and other materials.” The Company claimed it is “cooperating with the request” and is “providing documents in response to the voluntary request for information.”

On this news, Icahn Enterprises’ share price fell $5.75 per share, or 15.1%, to close at $32.22 per share on May 10, 2023.

