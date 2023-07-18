Arhaus to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 9, 2023

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Article's Main Image

BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arhaus ( ARHS), a rapidly growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium artisan-crafted home furnishings, will release its second quarter 2023 financial results before market open on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time the same day to review its financial and operational results and answer questions from the investment community.

Investors will be able to access the press release and conference call webcast on the Company’s website, http://ir.arhaus.com.

Details for the conference call follow:
Date:Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Time:8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

To listen via the internet:
The call will be webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, http://ir.arhaus.com.

To listen via telephone:
The dial-in number for the call within the U.S. is (877) 407-3982, and from outside the U.S. is +1 (201) 493-6780. The conference ID is 13735045.

Replay:
A replay of the conference call will be available in the “Events & Presentations” section of the website, http://ir.arhaus.com, or at (844) 512-2921 / +1 (412) 317-6671, conference ID: 13735045. The telephone replay will be available for one week and the webcast replay will remain available for twelve months.

About Arhaus
Founded in 1986, Arhaus is a rapidly growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. Through a differentiated proprietary model that directly designs and sources products from leading manufacturers and artisans around the world, Arhaus offers an exclusive assortment of heirloom quality products that are sustainably sourced, lovingly made, and built to last. With more than 80 showroom and design studio locations across the United States, a team of interior designers providing complimentary in-home design services, and robust online and eCommerce capabilities, Arhaus is known for innovative design, responsible sourcing, and customer service. For more information, please visit www.arhaus.com.

Investor Contact:
Wendy Watson
SVP, Investor Relations
(440) 439-7700 x3409
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg3MDkxMCM1NjgyMTQ0IzIyMTEzNDA=
Arhaus-LLC.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.