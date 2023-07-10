Emeren Group Joins the United Nations Global Compact

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STAMFORD, Conn., July 10, 2023

STAMFORD, Conn., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emeren Group Ltd ("Emeren" or the "Company") (www.emeren.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading global solar project developer, owner, and operator, is pleased to announce its membership in the United Nations (UN) Global Compact, the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world. The Global Compact serves as a voluntary leadership platform for companies to develop, implement, and disclose responsible business practices, aligning their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption. This commitment also reflects the Company's dedication to supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Emeren_Logo.jpg

Yumin Liu, CEO of Emeren Group, commented, "We take great pride to join thousands of other companies globally who share our common goal of operating with increased transparency, accountability, and responsible business practices. This marks a significant step forward in our strategy to accelerate sustainability efforts and expand our global impact. We firmly believe that a sustainable future is within our reach, and as a global renewable energy company, we are fully committed to playing a crucial role in shaping it."  

Launched in 2000, the United Nations Global Compact brings together over 17,000 companies and 4,000 non-business signatories from more than 160 countries. By joining this global initiative, Emeren demonstrates its proactive stance towards sustainable development and its commitment to driving positive change within the industry and beyond. To learn more about the UN Global Compact, visit https://www.unglobalcompact.org.

About Emeren Group Ltd

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE: SOL) is a leading global solar project developer, owner, and operator with a pipeline of projects and IPP assets totaling over 3 GW, as well as a storage pipeline of over 6 GWh across Europe, North America, and Asia. The Company focuses on solar power project development, construction management and project financing services with local professional teams across multiple countries. For more information, go to www.emeren.com.     

favicon.png?sn=CN51609&sd=2023-07-10 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emeren-group-joins-the-united-nations-global-compact-301871755.html

SOURCE Emeren Group Ltd

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN51609&Transmission_Id=202307100600PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN51609&DateId=20230710
Rating:
NaN / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.