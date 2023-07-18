ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. ( ASML, Financial) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 03-Jul-23 11,833 €670.72 €7,936,668 04-Jul-23 11,841 €670.36 €7,937,777 05-Jul-23 11,984 €662.20 €7,935,847 06-Jul-23 12,264 €647.09 €7,935,899 07-Jul-23 12,448 €637.53 €7,935,919

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).