STAMFORD, Conn., July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eaton Partners (“Eaton”), one of the largest placement agents and financial advisory firms and a wholly owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. (: SF), is pleased to announce that it served as the exclusive placement agent for Formentera Partners (“Formentera”) and its Formentera Partners Fund II, L.P. (“Fund II”). Formentera is a leading energy-focused private equity firm that acquires and optimizes onshore producing oil and gas assets and strategically develops assets under management.



Fund II closed oversubscribed in less than a year of fundraising with $828.5 million in capital commitments, exceeding its $600 million target with support from a diverse group of new and existing investors, including pension plans, asset managers, insurance companies, endowments, registered investment advisors, and family offices.

“Formentera’s proven track record and unique operational approach allowed us to attract a notable group of institutional investors, especially during this time of dislocation in global energy markets,” said Jeff Eaton, Global Co-Head and Managing Director at Eaton Partners. “We value our partnership with the Formentera team and wish them continued success.”

“We believe there’s a growing supply and demand imbalance within the energy sector, which should fuel a robust deal pipeline through the remainder of 2023 and beyond,” noted Blake London, Managing Partner at Formentera Partners. “We are very appreciative of the support from our investors who believe in our strategy for energy investing, from Eaton Partners for helping connect us with some of the most thought-leading investors in the marketplace, and our remarkable Formentera team.”

About Eaton Partners

Eaton Partners, is one of the world’s largest capital placement agents and fund advisory firms, having raised more than $140 billion for over 185 highly differentiated alternative investment funds and offerings. Eaton Partners is a division of Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Member SIPC and . For more information, please visit https://eaton-partners.com/.

About Formentera Partners

Formentera Partners is an energy-focused private equity strategy founded by Bryan Sheffield and Blake London in 2020. Partners Paul Treadwell and Stephanie Reed joined the firm in 2021 and 2022, respectively, and together, the partners have worked closely with one another for more than a decade.

Based in Austin, Texas, Formentera responsibly acquires and optimizes producing oil and gas assets in onshore United States basins and strategically develops the assets under management. The Formentera team leverages substantial experience in operations, engineering, and finance to drive continued success and utilizes strict diligence criteria, hedging, streamlined structure, and new age technology to produce visible and predictable income returns.

About Stifel

Stifel Financial Corp. (: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

Media Contact

