SP Plus Corporation Awarded Five-Year Contract Extension at McCormick Place in Chicago

23 hours ago
Focusing on Conventions, Hospitality, and Special Event Management

CHICAGO, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP+™ Corporation (SP+), ( SP), a leading provider of technology-driven mobility solutions for aviation, commercial, hospitality and institutional clients throughout North America and Europe, today announced a five-year contract extension with its long-term parking client McCormick Place, in Chicago, Illinois.

With over 2.6 million square feet of exhibition space, McCormick Place is the largest and most flexible convention center in North America. In addition to the exhibition space, McCormick Place’s campus includes approximately 2,450 hotel rooms between the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place and Marriott Marquis Chicago; Wintrust Arena, home to the WNBA’s Chicago Sky and DePaul University basketball; and more than 7,000 on-site parking spaces.

“Everyone who has attended an event at McCormick Place knows we have a convenient and accessible campus. SP+’s service is a critical component of that on-campus experience for our visitors, event planners, labor partners, and employees,” said Larita Clark, CEO of the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority (MPEA), owner of McCormick Place. “We look forward to another five years of service and new innovations from SP+.”

SP+’s partnership with the MPEA has included numerous accomplishments over the years, including:

  • Implemented an enhanced digital reservation technology powered by Parking.com
  • Created an event logistics master plan for the opening of the Wintrust Arena
  • Made numerous parking equipment improvements, including providing automated access control systems to the truck marshalling yard, allowing for a dramatic decrease in expenses
  • Launched Sphere™ Mobile POS for use during events at Wintrust Arena and Soldier Field

These enhancements have significantly improved the financial performance of the parking operations, while simultaneously enhancing the overall customer experience.

“We greatly value the relationship we have with MPEA, and the role SP+ has in providing our hospitality and event management services to the McCormick Place campus as it has evolved over the years,” said James F. Buczek, Chief Operations Officer, Commercial Division, SP+ Corporation. “We are excited about the opportunity to contribute to additional service and technology enhancements in the coming years.”

About SP+

SP+blends industry-leading technology and best-in-class operations to deliver mobility solutions that enable the efficient movement of people, vehicles and personal belongings. The Company is committed to elevating the consumer experience while meeting the objectives of its diverse clients across North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.spplus.com.   

About Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority (MPEA)

The Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority owns McCormick Place, the largest exhibition and meeting facility in North America, the Wintrust Arena as well as the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place and the Marriot Marquis Chicago Hotels. Together, the North, South, and West Buildings and Lakeside Center offer 2.6 million square feet of exhibition space. Located along Chicago's lakefront, McCormick Place features 173 meeting rooms, the 4,249-seat Arie Crown Theater, and one of the largest ballrooms in the world.

William Rongey
SP+
Director of Corporate Communications
312-274-2102

