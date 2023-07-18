Houlihan Lokey, Inc. ( NYSE:HLI, Financial), the global investment bank, has agreed to acquire 7 Mile Advisors (7MA), an independent advisory firm that provides a range of investment banking services to clients across the IT services sector. The transaction, signed July 7, further enhances Houlihan Lokey’s deep industry expertise in IT services and expands the firm’s geographic footprint. The deal is expected to be completed this quarter following regulatory approval.

Founded in 2008, 7MA provides mergers and acquisitions, private capital raising, and valuation services to clients in IT services. Since its inception, the firm has closed on more than 170 transactions for clients across the globe. Significant transactions include Globant’s (NYSE:GLOB) acquisition of Belatrix Software; EPAM Systems’ (NYSE:EPAM) acquisition of GGA Software Services; and Rockwell Automation’s (NYSE:ROK) acquisition of Kalypso.

“We’re delighted to bring on this talented team to build on the outstanding track record we have achieved in the IT services segment and, more importantly, continue toward our goal of providing our clients with the best, most subsector-specific expertise possible as they navigate opportunities and challenges. 7MA’s deal roster, and the successful outcomes they have helped their clients achieve across the IT services sector, demonstrate this team’s skill at combining transaction execution expertise with industry knowledge for superior results, and we are excited to introduce them to our clients around the world,” said Larry DeAngelo, Head of Houlihan Lokey’s Business Services Group.

7MA’s approximately 30 financial professionals, including five Managing Directors, will join the existing IT Services team in Houlihan Lokey’s Business Services Group. The acquisition will also add an office in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“Houlihan Lokey’s entrepreneurial, team-oriented culture and global presence make it an excellent home for 7MA, and we’re excited to be joining the largest and most active business services investment banking team. Our clients will benefit tremendously from the firm’s industry focus, superior capital markets capabilities, and a depth of financial sponsor relationships that is second to none. We look forward to joining our new colleagues around the world to build on the firm’s successes to date in the IT services sector,” said Leroy Davis, a founding Partner at 7MA.

“The 7MA team is an outstanding addition to the firm. Their business mix aligns perfectly with ours, but more importantly, their strong cultural compatibility, which in our view is the cornerstone of any combination, makes for an excellent fit. Their approach to subsector specialization, client relationship focus, and unwavering desire to be a true partner matches perfectly with our philosophy. We’re thrilled that they are joining Houlihan Lokey,” said Scott Adelson, Co-President and Global Co-Head of Corporate Finance.

With more than 125 financial professionals in 10 cities around the world, Houlihan Lokey’s Business Services Group has earned a reputation for providing superior service and achieving outstanding results for clients across a broad array of sectors, with bankers dedicated to each coverage area. The group maintains deep, senior-level relationships with major strategic and financial buyers of professional and technology-related services companies as well as large public and private company thought leaders within the industry. In 2022, Houlihan Lokey was ranked the No. 1 investment bank for all global business services transactions based on number of deals, according to Refinitiv.*

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI, Financial) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm’s commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 investment bank for global M&A transactions under $1 billion, the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past eight consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past nine consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 25 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv.

*Excludes accounting firms and brokers.

