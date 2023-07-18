Western Union to Release Second Quarter 2023 Results on July 26, 2023

23 hours ago
The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) announced today that Chief Executive Officer Devin McGranahan and Chief Financial Officer Matt Cagwin will host a webcast and conference call to discuss second quarter 2023 results on July 26, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET. A press release highlighting the financial results will be issued at approximately 4:05 p.m. ET the same day.

The webcast and presentation will be available at https://ir.westernunion.com. Registration for the event is required, so please register at least fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A webcast replay will be available shortly after the event.

To listen to the conference call via telephone in the U.S., dial +1 (719) 359-4580 fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call, followed by the meeting ID, which is 910 5837 9984, and the passcode, which is 534903. To listen to the conference call via telephone outside the U.S., dial the country number from the international directory, followed by the meeting ID, which is 910 5837 9984, and the passcode, which is 534903.

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is committed to helping people around the world who aspire to build financial futures for themselves, their loved ones and their communities. Our leading cross-border, cross-currency money movement, payments and digital financial services empower consumers, businesses, financial institutions and governments—across more than 200 countries and territories and nearly 130 currencies—to connect with billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and a global footprint of hundreds of thousands of retail locations. Our goal is to offer accessible financial services that help people and communities prosper. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

