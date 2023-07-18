Newegg's 2023 FantasTech Sale Begins by Offering Some of the Best Tech Deals of the Summer

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a global e-commerce leader for technology products, today announced that its ninth annual summer savings event, the FantasTech Sale, is now live through the end of July 14.

The FantasTech Sale offers some of the best online deals on tech products in North America, some with reduced prices of 10% or more off regular prices. Product categories with markdowns include PC hardware, desktop PC systems, laptops, components, PC accessories, peripherals, consumer electronics, smart home devices and appliances. All deals are expected to remain live through the end of the sale while supplies last.

Newegg’s sale includes products for every need or interest. Customers can unleash every tech imagination possible – discovering the thrill of building their own desktop PC at a fraction of the cost, enhancing their home security with cutting-edge smart home devices or taking flight with exhilarating drones.

Whether trying to resolve summer boredom with new tech or getting an early start on back-to-school shopping, online shoppers can find deals on in-demand products available online through Newegg’s FantasTech Sale.

FantasTech Sale deals are available online through a web browser or Newegg’s mobile app. U.S. shoppers can visit Newegg.com and Canadian customers can find deals at Newegg.ca.

Some of the featured FantasTech deals include:

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg also serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information, please visit Newegg.com.

Follow Newegg on Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, Threads and Discord.

