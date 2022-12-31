STAG INDUSTRIAL ANNOUNCES COMMON STOCK DIVIDENDS

23 hours ago
PR Newswire

BOSTON, July 10, 2023

BOSTON, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of STAG Industrial, Inc. (the "Company") (

NYSE:STAG, Financial) maintained the monthly common stock dividend at $0.122500 and declared the following third quarter common stock dividends: 

THIRD QUARTER 2023 COMMON STOCK DIVIDENDS DECLARED

Month

Record Date

Payment Date

Dividend Per

Share

July 2023

July 31, 2023

August 15, 2023

$0.122500

August 2023

August 31, 2023

September 15, 2023

$0.122500

September 2023

September 29, 2023

October 16, 2023

$0.122500

About STAG Industrial, Inc.

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company's portfolio consists of 561 buildings in 41 states with approximately 111.6 million rentable square feet.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.stagindustrial.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, together with other statements and information publicly disseminated by the Company, contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with these safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company's future plans, strategies and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words "believe," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "project" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements about the expected redemption, including the redemption date.  You should not rely on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could materially affect actual results, performances or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as updated by the Company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Accordingly, there is no assurance that the Company's expectations will be realized. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stag-industrial-announces-common-stock-dividends-301872823.html

SOURCE STAG Industrial, Inc.

